8013 Springmoss Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

UTILITIES INCLUDED! Great driveup, terrific one story floorplan. This home has manicured landscaping, hardwood floors in most of the home, plantation shutters, and upgraded decorative lighting fixtues throughout. skylight brings natural light into the in kitchen. Decorative barn door in the master. Eat in kitchen w large pantry, open to the family room. Master bath has dual sinks, separate tub, seemless glass shower enclosure, larger closet. Gas, electric, water, trash, sewage included in rent up to $300 per month - ask agent for details. Tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance.