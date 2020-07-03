All apartments in Plano
8013 Springmoss Drive
8013 Springmoss Drive

8013 Springmoss Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8013 Springmoss Dr, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
UTILITIES INCLUDED! Great driveup, terrific one story floorplan. This home has manicured landscaping, hardwood floors in most of the home, plantation shutters, and upgraded decorative lighting fixtues throughout. skylight brings natural light into the in kitchen. Decorative barn door in the master. Eat in kitchen w large pantry, open to the family room. Master bath has dual sinks, separate tub, seemless glass shower enclosure, larger closet. Gas, electric, water, trash, sewage included in rent up to $300 per month - ask agent for details. Tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

