8001 Case Drive

Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 Story home with Diving Pool and Spa in Plano. Bright and spacious open floorplan. Kitchen offers GRANITE counter tops, GAS cooktop, double sinks, lots of cabinets and plenty of countertop space. Formal Dining and living areas have engineered wood flooring. Large Master bedroom at downstairs offers see through fireplace, sitting or office area. Master bathroom offers separate shower, dual sinks, white cabinets, ceramic tile flooring. Upstairs has game room, 3 bedrooms and bathroom. Large size backyard with spacious DIVING POOL, SPA and Covered Patio. Pets case by case, please ask about it.