All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 8001 Case Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
8001 Case Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:25 AM

8001 Case Drive

8001 Case Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8001 Case Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 Story home with Diving Pool and Spa in Plano. Bright and spacious open floorplan. Kitchen offers GRANITE counter tops, GAS cooktop, double sinks, lots of cabinets and plenty of countertop space. Formal Dining and living areas have engineered wood flooring. Large Master bedroom at downstairs offers see through fireplace, sitting or office area. Master bathroom offers separate shower, dual sinks, white cabinets, ceramic tile flooring. Upstairs has game room, 3 bedrooms and bathroom. Large size backyard with spacious DIVING POOL, SPA and Covered Patio. Pets case by case, please ask about it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8001 Case Drive have any available units?
8001 Case Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8001 Case Drive have?
Some of 8001 Case Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8001 Case Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8001 Case Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8001 Case Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8001 Case Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8001 Case Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8001 Case Drive offers parking.
Does 8001 Case Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8001 Case Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8001 Case Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8001 Case Drive has a pool.
Does 8001 Case Drive have accessible units?
No, 8001 Case Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8001 Case Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8001 Case Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Sublet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District