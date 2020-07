Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great TownHome AVAILABLE In POPULAR WEST PLANO. Minutes AWAY FROM HWY 75 and HWY 121. Near Shops and Great SCHOOLS. Fabulous Features included are:Granite countertop, steel app in kitchen, Ceramic TILE,plush Carpet, engineered wood floors and stairs, LARGE MASTER SUITE and BATH with WALK-IN CLOSET, Half BATH on 1st Level , Large back yard ! lots of trees, corner lot. two car garage!! must see!!!!!