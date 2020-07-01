Rent Calculator
Last updated June 15 2019 at 10:43 AM
7931 Maddox Road
7931 Maddox Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
7931 Maddox Road, Plano, TX 75024
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
RARE 2 story fabulous townhome in premier location! Walk to Shops of Legacy and new Legacy West shops and Restaurants! Handscraped hardwoods, granite and stainless steel appliances. So many upgrades!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7931 Maddox Road have any available units?
7931 Maddox Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7931 Maddox Road have?
Some of 7931 Maddox Road's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7931 Maddox Road currently offering any rent specials?
7931 Maddox Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7931 Maddox Road pet-friendly?
No, 7931 Maddox Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 7931 Maddox Road offer parking?
No, 7931 Maddox Road does not offer parking.
Does 7931 Maddox Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7931 Maddox Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7931 Maddox Road have a pool?
No, 7931 Maddox Road does not have a pool.
Does 7931 Maddox Road have accessible units?
No, 7931 Maddox Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7931 Maddox Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7931 Maddox Road does not have units with dishwashers.
