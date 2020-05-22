All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 7929 Parkwood Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
7929 Parkwood Boulevard
Last updated June 15 2019 at 10:17 PM

7929 Parkwood Boulevard

7929 Parkwood Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7929 Parkwood Dr, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Corner unit 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome with 2 car attached garage. Fantastic location within walking distance to Shops at Legacy, less than a mile from Dallas North Tollway and 121. Open concept from kitchen to living located on the first floor. Second floor has 3 bedrooms and the master is separated from the 2 other bedrooms. Third floor has an extra large bedroom, but can also be used as a game room or entertaining space. Leads out to spacious outdoor deck. Feeds into Frisco ISD. Landlord will have carpets professionally cleaned and paint touch ups prior to move in! Call or text Agent Arezou with any questions 214-883-4573.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7929 Parkwood Boulevard have any available units?
7929 Parkwood Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7929 Parkwood Boulevard have?
Some of 7929 Parkwood Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7929 Parkwood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7929 Parkwood Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7929 Parkwood Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 7929 Parkwood Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7929 Parkwood Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 7929 Parkwood Boulevard offers parking.
Does 7929 Parkwood Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7929 Parkwood Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7929 Parkwood Boulevard have a pool?
No, 7929 Parkwood Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 7929 Parkwood Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7929 Parkwood Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7929 Parkwood Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 7929 Parkwood Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District