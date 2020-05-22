7929 Parkwood Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Corner unit 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome with 2 car attached garage. Fantastic location within walking distance to Shops at Legacy, less than a mile from Dallas North Tollway and 121. Open concept from kitchen to living located on the first floor. Second floor has 3 bedrooms and the master is separated from the 2 other bedrooms. Third floor has an extra large bedroom, but can also be used as a game room or entertaining space. Leads out to spacious outdoor deck. Feeds into Frisco ISD. Landlord will have carpets professionally cleaned and paint touch ups prior to move in! Call or text Agent Arezou with any questions 214-883-4573.