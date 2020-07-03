All apartments in Plano
7920 Bishop Road
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:09 AM

7920 Bishop Road

7920 Bishop Road · No Longer Available
Location

7920 Bishop Road, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Best Value! Compare & Lease today. Live the good life at Shops at Legacy! High quality urban townhome close to Legacy West development. Most popular floor plan! 1st floor study or bedroom with full bath. 2nd floor open concept with tons of builtins, hand scraped hardwoods, fireplace, balcony, surround sound, exotic granite & architectural details. Refrigerator included & Plantation shutters throughout. 3rd floor master suite with spa bath & private balcony. Washer & Dryer on same floor as bedrooms. Totally LUX unit, compare to others - Tankless water heaters - Close to all amenities West Plano has to offer. HOA paid by owner. CONTACT AGENT FOR SHOWING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7920 Bishop Road have any available units?
7920 Bishop Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7920 Bishop Road have?
Some of 7920 Bishop Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7920 Bishop Road currently offering any rent specials?
7920 Bishop Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7920 Bishop Road pet-friendly?
No, 7920 Bishop Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7920 Bishop Road offer parking?
Yes, 7920 Bishop Road offers parking.
Does 7920 Bishop Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7920 Bishop Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7920 Bishop Road have a pool?
No, 7920 Bishop Road does not have a pool.
Does 7920 Bishop Road have accessible units?
No, 7920 Bishop Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7920 Bishop Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7920 Bishop Road has units with dishwashers.

