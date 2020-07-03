7920 Bishop Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Best Value! Compare & Lease today. Live the good life at Shops at Legacy! High quality urban townhome close to Legacy West development. Most popular floor plan! 1st floor study or bedroom with full bath. 2nd floor open concept with tons of builtins, hand scraped hardwoods, fireplace, balcony, surround sound, exotic granite & architectural details. Refrigerator included & Plantation shutters throughout. 3rd floor master suite with spa bath & private balcony. Washer & Dryer on same floor as bedrooms. Totally LUX unit, compare to others - Tankless water heaters - Close to all amenities West Plano has to offer. HOA paid by owner. CONTACT AGENT FOR SHOWING.