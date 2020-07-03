7908 Eddie Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A Great home, Newly painted and new laminated floor on the 2nd story and stair cases. Convenient location with lots of upgrades, well maintained. Spacious master bedroom, hardwood floor, gourmet kitchen, backslash, upgraded cabinets. Small Back Yard, HOA does the front yard work. No Pets. Tenant and Tenant's Agent to verify square footage, room dimensions, school district information and all related information. Each 18+ occupant must submit a TREC application form with a valid email address for receiving an online screening invitation from Leasing agent. Applicants pay application fee online, Their information will be protected through TransUnion Smart Move system.