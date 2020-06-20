All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 7905 Rosebriar Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
7905 Rosebriar Lane
Last updated July 6 2019 at 5:21 AM

7905 Rosebriar Lane

7905 Rosebriar Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7905 Rosebriar Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move in ready! Charming one-story home in Plano. Frisco ISD. This 3 bed 2 bath home features wood like laminated floors, granite in kitchen, fixture, ceiling fans throughout, master suite with separate shower and dual sinks. Easy commute to North Dallas Tollway & 121, malls, shopping centers, dining, recreational & sports facilities. Monthly rent not to exceed 33% of gross monthly income for all applicants with minimum of 1 years stable, verifiable employment. Application fee $50 per adult. All Applications subject to credit and criminal background checks. Tenant pays all utilities. Small pet accepted with $500 pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7905 Rosebriar Lane have any available units?
7905 Rosebriar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7905 Rosebriar Lane have?
Some of 7905 Rosebriar Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7905 Rosebriar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7905 Rosebriar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7905 Rosebriar Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7905 Rosebriar Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7905 Rosebriar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7905 Rosebriar Lane offers parking.
Does 7905 Rosebriar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7905 Rosebriar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7905 Rosebriar Lane have a pool?
No, 7905 Rosebriar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7905 Rosebriar Lane have accessible units?
No, 7905 Rosebriar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7905 Rosebriar Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7905 Rosebriar Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District