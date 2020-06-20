7905 Rosebriar Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move in ready! Charming one-story home in Plano. Frisco ISD. This 3 bed 2 bath home features wood like laminated floors, granite in kitchen, fixture, ceiling fans throughout, master suite with separate shower and dual sinks. Easy commute to North Dallas Tollway & 121, malls, shopping centers, dining, recreational & sports facilities. Monthly rent not to exceed 33% of gross monthly income for all applicants with minimum of 1 years stable, verifiable employment. Application fee $50 per adult. All Applications subject to credit and criminal background checks. Tenant pays all utilities. Small pet accepted with $500 pet deposit.