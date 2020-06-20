7905 Rosebriar Lane

Amenities
Move in ready! Charming one-story home in Plano. Frisco ISD. This 3 bed 2 bath home features wood like laminated floors, granite in kitchen, fixture, ceiling fans throughout, master suite with separate shower and dual sinks. Easy commute to North Dallas Tollway & 121, malls, shopping centers, dining, recreational & sports facilities. Monthly rent not to exceed 33% of gross monthly income for all applicants with minimum of 1 years stable, verifiable employment. Application fee $50 per adult. All Applications subject to credit and criminal background checks. Tenant pays all utilities. Small pet accepted with $500 pet deposit.