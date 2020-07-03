All apartments in Plano
Last updated October 15 2019

7801 Pirates Cove Drive

Location

7801 Pirates Cove Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Great 4 bedrooms, 2bath, 1 story home built by Paul Taylor Home in a quiet beautiful established neighborhood; close to exemplary Plano Schools, Library, City Park and Shopping. Excellent Location. Open Floor Plan with High Ceilings, Crown Molding. Extended, Formal Dining, Living, Family Room, Kitchen Custom window treatments throughout. Granite in kitchen and bathrooms. New backsplash installed.Large Master Suite with sitting area. Ceiling Fans, ceramic tile in wet areas, wood and laminate floors in all other areas. Board on Board fence, large corner lot. Don't Miss This one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7801 Pirates Cove Drive have any available units?
7801 Pirates Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7801 Pirates Cove Drive have?
Some of 7801 Pirates Cove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7801 Pirates Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7801 Pirates Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7801 Pirates Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7801 Pirates Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7801 Pirates Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7801 Pirates Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 7801 Pirates Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7801 Pirates Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7801 Pirates Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 7801 Pirates Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7801 Pirates Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 7801 Pirates Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7801 Pirates Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7801 Pirates Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.

