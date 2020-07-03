7801 Pirates Cove Drive

Amenities

Great 4 bedrooms, 2bath, 1 story home built by Paul Taylor Home in a quiet beautiful established neighborhood; close to exemplary Plano Schools, Library, City Park and Shopping. Excellent Location. Open Floor Plan with High Ceilings, Crown Molding. Extended, Formal Dining, Living, Family Room, Kitchen Custom window treatments throughout. Granite in kitchen and bathrooms. New backsplash installed.Large Master Suite with sitting area. Ceiling Fans, ceramic tile in wet areas, wood and laminate floors in all other areas. Board on Board fence, large corner lot. Don't Miss This one!