7800 Kinman Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7800 Kinman Lane

7800 Kinman Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7800 Kinman Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly remodeled with tons of upgrade, 4th bedroom can turn in to study, convenient location, minutes to shop and
highways. Master shower glass has been installed.Please verify all information in this listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7800 Kinman Lane have any available units?
7800 Kinman Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7800 Kinman Lane have?
Some of 7800 Kinman Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7800 Kinman Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7800 Kinman Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7800 Kinman Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7800 Kinman Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7800 Kinman Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7800 Kinman Lane offers parking.
Does 7800 Kinman Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7800 Kinman Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7800 Kinman Lane have a pool?
No, 7800 Kinman Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7800 Kinman Lane have accessible units?
No, 7800 Kinman Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7800 Kinman Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7800 Kinman Lane has units with dishwashers.

