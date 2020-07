7713 Mapleridge Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

IMPRESSIVE 4 BED, 2.5 BATH WITH GAMEROOM AND MEDIA ROOM ON NICE SIZE INTERIOR LOT LOCATED IN VILLAGES OF PRESTON GLEN. WASHER, DRYER, REFRIGERATOR AVAILABLE. BEAUTIFUL WOOD LOOK LARGE TILE FLOORS IN FRONT HALLWAY, KITCHEN, LIVING HIGH TRAFFIC AREAS. OPEN KITCHEN W GRANITE COUNTERS. SEPARATE DINING AREA OFFERS ADD'L FLEX SPACE TO SUIT YOUR NEEDS. SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE MASTER SHOWER, SEP VANITIES & 2 WALK-IN CLOSETS, COZY WINDOW SEAT! NICE SECONDARY BEDROOMS ALLOWS FOR GREAT SEPARATION OF SPACE. UPSTAIRS MEDIA ROOM OR SECONDARY FLEX SPACE. GOOD SIZED BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO IDEAL FOR RELAXING. MOVE IN READY. MOVE-IN READY! CONTACT AGENT FOR VIRTUAL WALKTHROUGH IF DESIRED.