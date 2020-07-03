All apartments in Plano
7605 Valleen Drive
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:12 AM

7605 Valleen Drive

7605 Valleen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7605 Valleen Drive, Plano, TX 75024
Deerfield

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
business center
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
LUXURY Stunning Executive Home in Plano For Lease! Beautiful Open Foyer with iron-spindle Staircase, Formal dining and private Study. Soaring high ceiling family room opens to casual dining and Gourmet kitchen equipped with granite counter top, stainless appliances. 5.2 bathrooms. Two stories Master Bedroom! Big game room and media room. Best location to live and commute, cul de sac, close to tollway, shopping and business center. Top rated schools!! Make this luxury house your sweet home, HOA included, Pet case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7605 Valleen Drive have any available units?
7605 Valleen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7605 Valleen Drive have?
Some of 7605 Valleen Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7605 Valleen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7605 Valleen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7605 Valleen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7605 Valleen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7605 Valleen Drive offer parking?
No, 7605 Valleen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7605 Valleen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7605 Valleen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7605 Valleen Drive have a pool?
No, 7605 Valleen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7605 Valleen Drive have accessible units?
No, 7605 Valleen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7605 Valleen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7605 Valleen Drive has units with dishwashers.

