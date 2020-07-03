7605 Valleen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven stainless steel Property Amenities business center game room cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

LUXURY Stunning Executive Home in Plano For Lease! Beautiful Open Foyer with iron-spindle Staircase, Formal dining and private Study. Soaring high ceiling family room opens to casual dining and Gourmet kitchen equipped with granite counter top, stainless appliances. 5.2 bathrooms. Two stories Master Bedroom! Big game room and media room. Best location to live and commute, cul de sac, close to tollway, shopping and business center. Top rated schools!! Make this luxury house your sweet home, HOA included, Pet case by case.