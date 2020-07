Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Rarely found ONE-story updated home with three garages, sits on over sized cul de sac lot in desirable West Plano Community of Deerfield zoned for West Plano Schools plus just 1 mile from Shops of Legacy West, Legacy Park area & Dallas North Tollway! Gleaming nail down hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, neutral paint colors, a completely renovated master bath that you will fall in love with, and a huge backyard to enjoy! Split bedroom layout with open living spaces.