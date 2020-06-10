All apartments in Plano
733 Cambridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

733 Cambridge Drive

733 Cambridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

733 Cambridge Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nice home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. New roof in August 2016, new gutters, new flooring, freshly painted, new energy efficient windows and patio doors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 Cambridge Drive have any available units?
733 Cambridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 733 Cambridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
733 Cambridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 Cambridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 733 Cambridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 733 Cambridge Drive offer parking?
No, 733 Cambridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 733 Cambridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 Cambridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 Cambridge Drive have a pool?
No, 733 Cambridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 733 Cambridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 733 Cambridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 733 Cambridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 733 Cambridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 733 Cambridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 733 Cambridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

