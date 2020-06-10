All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7240 Rembrandt Dr

7240 Rembrandt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7240 Rembrandt Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms Townhouse for rent in Plano. Built in 2003. 1535 Sq ft. Very open floor plan with large windows and natural lights. Large living room with electric fire place. Beautiful wooden floors in living and dining areas. Kitchen is fully equipped with double door refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range and microwave. Large rooms with his & hers closets in both bedrooms, jetted tub & separate shower in master bath. Separate laundry room. Attached 2 car garage with openers. Private patio. Community pool. Walk to Arbor Hills Nature Preserve.

Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - www. FortWorthPropertyManager.com.

Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427
Amenities: community pool, club house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7240 Rembrandt Dr have any available units?
7240 Rembrandt Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7240 Rembrandt Dr have?
Some of 7240 Rembrandt Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7240 Rembrandt Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7240 Rembrandt Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7240 Rembrandt Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7240 Rembrandt Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7240 Rembrandt Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7240 Rembrandt Dr offers parking.
Does 7240 Rembrandt Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7240 Rembrandt Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7240 Rembrandt Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7240 Rembrandt Dr has a pool.
Does 7240 Rembrandt Dr have accessible units?
No, 7240 Rembrandt Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7240 Rembrandt Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7240 Rembrandt Dr has units with dishwashers.

