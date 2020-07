Amenities

dishwasher fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities

Large 5 bedroom -with master and another bedroom or study on first floor, 3.5 baths, brick home on corner lot. Kitchen open to family room. Master has sitting area and dual closets. Near park and elementary school. Priced below market value due to updates needed. Great opportunity for clients looking to personalize their home.