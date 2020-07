Amenities

FOR SALE OR LEASE. Nice single family home for sale in West Plano. This home is equipped with 4 bedrooms & 2 baths, and pool. Cozy fireplace to entertain family and guests. Nice backyard with deck, lawn, pergola and pool. Quiet and peaceful neighborhood. Minutes from I-75 highway. Located close proximity to major grocery stores and shopping strips.