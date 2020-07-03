713 Shrewsbury Plaza

Amenities

Adorable 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath House in Plano ISD. - Long term leases only - Features Formal Dining, Game Room, Media, & Covered Patio. Many upgrades include a Luxury Kitchen with 42in Cabinets, Stainless GE Appliances (FRIDGE, WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED) Crown Molding; Hardwood in Entry, Dining, Family & Study, Thankless Water Heater, Rounded Corners, 16SEER HVAC, Radiant Barrier and a minute Walk to Community Swimming Pool. Awesome house in a great location. MUST SEE! Close to George Bush Hwy and just off of Plano Pkwy and Shopping. Deposit, admin fee and 1st month rent due before move-in. Each applicant over the age of 18 living in the house required to complete an application (Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant). Schedule a showing today! to apply go to https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application choose Dallas office and click APPLY NOW.