713 Shrewsbury Plaza
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:30 PM

713 Shrewsbury Plaza

713 Shrewsbury Pl · No Longer Available
Location

713 Shrewsbury Pl, Plano, TX 75074
Haggard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
pool
Adorable 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath House in Plano ISD. - Long term leases only - Features Formal Dining, Game Room, Media, & Covered Patio. Many upgrades include a Luxury Kitchen with 42in Cabinets, Stainless GE Appliances (FRIDGE, WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED) Crown Molding; Hardwood in Entry, Dining, Family & Study, Thankless Water Heater, Rounded Corners, 16SEER HVAC, Radiant Barrier and a minute Walk to Community Swimming Pool. Awesome house in a great location. MUST SEE! Close to George Bush Hwy and just off of Plano Pkwy and Shopping. Deposit, admin fee and 1st month rent due before move-in. Each applicant over the age of 18 living in the house required to complete an application (Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant). Schedule a showing today! to apply go to https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application choose Dallas office and click APPLY NOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Shrewsbury Plaza have any available units?
713 Shrewsbury Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 Shrewsbury Plaza have?
Some of 713 Shrewsbury Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Shrewsbury Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
713 Shrewsbury Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Shrewsbury Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 713 Shrewsbury Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 713 Shrewsbury Plaza offer parking?
No, 713 Shrewsbury Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 713 Shrewsbury Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 713 Shrewsbury Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Shrewsbury Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 713 Shrewsbury Plaza has a pool.
Does 713 Shrewsbury Plaza have accessible units?
No, 713 Shrewsbury Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Shrewsbury Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 Shrewsbury Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.

