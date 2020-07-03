All apartments in Plano
7101 Royal Crest Lane
7101 Royal Crest Lane

7101 Royal Crest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7101 Royal Crest Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PERSONAL BACK YARD RETREAT WITH POOL & DECK & GAZEBO PLUS A SEPERATE GRASS YARD! THIS HOME BOASTS CARPET, TILE, HAND SCRAPED WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE, MARBLE, & HUGE ROOMS! 2ND MASTER BDRM! BLUE RIBBON SCHOOLS!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7101 Royal Crest Lane have any available units?
7101 Royal Crest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7101 Royal Crest Lane have?
Some of 7101 Royal Crest Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7101 Royal Crest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7101 Royal Crest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7101 Royal Crest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7101 Royal Crest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7101 Royal Crest Lane offer parking?
No, 7101 Royal Crest Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7101 Royal Crest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7101 Royal Crest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7101 Royal Crest Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7101 Royal Crest Lane has a pool.
Does 7101 Royal Crest Lane have accessible units?
No, 7101 Royal Crest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7101 Royal Crest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7101 Royal Crest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

