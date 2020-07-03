7021 Belcrest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Sotherby home in fabulous Kings Ridge! Gorgeous foyer w-curved iron staircase. Cast stone fireplaces in study-living-master. Newly Remodeled MBR New HW floors, New Paint in first floor Plantation shutters, textured wall finishes, extensive surround sound, lovely light fixtures. Kitchen offers huge island, granite, SS appliances, custom faux paint. Wetbar-built-in cabinet in game rm. 2nd BR could be 2nd master! 2 updated AC condensers. Low maintenance yard! New roof June 2019! Must see won't last long!