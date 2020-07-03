All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 7021 Belcrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
7021 Belcrest Drive
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:06 PM

7021 Belcrest Drive

7021 Belcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7021 Belcrest Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Sotherby home in fabulous Kings Ridge! Gorgeous foyer w-curved iron staircase. Cast stone fireplaces in study-living-master. Newly Remodeled MBR New HW floors, New Paint in first floor Plantation shutters, textured wall finishes, extensive surround sound, lovely light fixtures. Kitchen offers huge island, granite, SS appliances, custom faux paint. Wetbar-built-in cabinet in game rm. 2nd BR could be 2nd master! 2 updated AC condensers. Low maintenance yard! New roof June 2019! Must see won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7021 Belcrest Drive have any available units?
7021 Belcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7021 Belcrest Drive have?
Some of 7021 Belcrest Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7021 Belcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7021 Belcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7021 Belcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7021 Belcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7021 Belcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7021 Belcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 7021 Belcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7021 Belcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7021 Belcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 7021 Belcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7021 Belcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 7021 Belcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7021 Belcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7021 Belcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District