Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful townhouse located in West Plano. Spacious living and dining area with 2 story high ceiling and windows. Bright and open floor plan. Eat-in kitchen with SS appliances. Easy access to Tollway, highway 190 and 121. Walk to Arbor Hills Nature Preserve. Community pool. Close to schools. Caring owner pays HOA offering pool access & yard maintenance including front and back yards. Refrigerator, washer and dryer will stay. Don't miss this one.