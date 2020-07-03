All apartments in Plano
Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:53 PM

7012 Caldwell Lane

7012 Caldwell Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7012 Caldwell Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
FOR RENT!! Amazing property recently updated and ready to be called home! The property is just over 2800 sqft. with an amazing layout. Open island kitchen, wet bar, multiple living areas, two dining areas, and an extra large utility room with sink. The home is not only stunning on the interior but also has stunning drive up appeal. Located close to Legacy & Alma with sports parks, shopping, entertainment, and restaurants nearby. Rental properties of this caliber don’t last long. MOVE IN TODAY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7012 Caldwell Lane have any available units?
7012 Caldwell Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7012 Caldwell Lane have?
Some of 7012 Caldwell Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7012 Caldwell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7012 Caldwell Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7012 Caldwell Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7012 Caldwell Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7012 Caldwell Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7012 Caldwell Lane offers parking.
Does 7012 Caldwell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7012 Caldwell Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7012 Caldwell Lane have a pool?
No, 7012 Caldwell Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7012 Caldwell Lane have accessible units?
No, 7012 Caldwell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7012 Caldwell Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7012 Caldwell Lane has units with dishwashers.

