7012 Caldwell Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FOR RENT!! Amazing property recently updated and ready to be called home! The property is just over 2800 sqft. with an amazing layout. Open island kitchen, wet bar, multiple living areas, two dining areas, and an extra large utility room with sink. The home is not only stunning on the interior but also has stunning drive up appeal. Located close to Legacy & Alma with sports parks, shopping, entertainment, and restaurants nearby. Rental properties of this caliber don’t last long. MOVE IN TODAY!!