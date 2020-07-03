All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 7012 Autumnwood Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
7012 Autumnwood Trail
Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:03 AM

7012 Autumnwood Trail

7012 Autumnwood Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7012 Autumnwood Trail, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Home features an open floor plan w high ceiling, spacious living spaces & more! The formal dining, family room, master suite down. Lots of cabinet in the kitchen and a dry bar by family room. Window settings in master and breakfast. The game room, huge media room, 3 bedrooms and a 2 full bath upstairs. The home has a lot of windows bringing in a lot of natural light. The kitchen has granite countertops, with Gas cooktop. Enjoy living in a beautiful neighborhood, very conveniently located with close access to all major highways, shopping and restaurants. 1-2 miles to Hway 121 and Dallas Tollway. 24 hours showing Notice is required. July 1 for a move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7012 Autumnwood Trail have any available units?
7012 Autumnwood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7012 Autumnwood Trail have?
Some of 7012 Autumnwood Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7012 Autumnwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7012 Autumnwood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7012 Autumnwood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7012 Autumnwood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7012 Autumnwood Trail offer parking?
No, 7012 Autumnwood Trail does not offer parking.
Does 7012 Autumnwood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7012 Autumnwood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7012 Autumnwood Trail have a pool?
No, 7012 Autumnwood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7012 Autumnwood Trail have accessible units?
No, 7012 Autumnwood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7012 Autumnwood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7012 Autumnwood Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District