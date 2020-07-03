7012 Autumnwood Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fireplace game room media room

Home features an open floor plan w high ceiling, spacious living spaces & more! The formal dining, family room, master suite down. Lots of cabinet in the kitchen and a dry bar by family room. Window settings in master and breakfast. The game room, huge media room, 3 bedrooms and a 2 full bath upstairs. The home has a lot of windows bringing in a lot of natural light. The kitchen has granite countertops, with Gas cooktop. Enjoy living in a beautiful neighborhood, very conveniently located with close access to all major highways, shopping and restaurants. 1-2 miles to Hway 121 and Dallas Tollway. 24 hours showing Notice is required. July 1 for a move in.