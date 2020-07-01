All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:23 PM

7009 Fullerton Drive

7009 Fullerton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7009 Fullerton Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous and highly maintained and upgraded home in rapidly growing area of West Plano! This property boasts an open floor plan with large living areas and lots of natural lighting. Nestled privately in the back of the home you will find a spacious master retreat. One guest room is down & second guest room is upstairs. Hardwood floors throughout and carpet upstairs. Additional features include Smart Home and video surveillance system, Nest thermostats and more. Located within easy access to major highways, popular Legacy West shops and brand new Grandscape entertainment district! Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7009 Fullerton Drive have any available units?
7009 Fullerton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7009 Fullerton Drive have?
Some of 7009 Fullerton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7009 Fullerton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7009 Fullerton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7009 Fullerton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7009 Fullerton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7009 Fullerton Drive offer parking?
No, 7009 Fullerton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7009 Fullerton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7009 Fullerton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7009 Fullerton Drive have a pool?
No, 7009 Fullerton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7009 Fullerton Drive have accessible units?
No, 7009 Fullerton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7009 Fullerton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7009 Fullerton Drive has units with dishwashers.

