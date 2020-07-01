7009 Fullerton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous and highly maintained and upgraded home in rapidly growing area of West Plano! This property boasts an open floor plan with large living areas and lots of natural lighting. Nestled privately in the back of the home you will find a spacious master retreat. One guest room is down & second guest room is upstairs. Hardwood floors throughout and carpet upstairs. Additional features include Smart Home and video surveillance system, Nest thermostats and more. Located within easy access to major highways, popular Legacy West shops and brand new Grandscape entertainment district! Schedule your tour today!