Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate 1 storey 3-2-2 house with prestigious west Plano schools. Beautiful laminate floor in all the rooms. Big kitchen is upgraded with granite counter top and opens to the large Family room with fireplace. New light fixtures at entry, F dining and breakfast. Fresh paint inside. Don't miss it.

Credit score at least 580, monthly income at least 3 times the rent.