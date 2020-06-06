6909 Harvey Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful updates & upgrades just completed to this lovely family home steps away from scenic walking trails. Fresh carpet, hard surface flooring, custom painting, hardware, appliances, fixtures & more. Open floorplan with lots of windows & natural light. Large remodeled kitchen with granite tops and SS appliances opens to spacious family room with fireplace. Oversized master suite with sitting area and renovated bath. Separate enclosed back and side yards. One small pet allowed with landlords approval.