All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 6909 Harvey Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6909 Harvey Lane
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:13 PM

6909 Harvey Lane

6909 Harvey Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6909 Harvey Lane, Plano, TX 75023
The Trails

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful updates & upgrades just completed to this lovely family home steps away from scenic walking trails. Fresh carpet, hard surface flooring, custom painting, hardware, appliances, fixtures & more. Open floorplan with lots of windows & natural light. Large remodeled kitchen with granite tops and SS appliances opens to spacious family room with fireplace. Oversized master suite with sitting area and renovated bath. Separate enclosed back and side yards. One small pet allowed with landlords approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6909 Harvey Lane have any available units?
6909 Harvey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6909 Harvey Lane have?
Some of 6909 Harvey Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6909 Harvey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6909 Harvey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6909 Harvey Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6909 Harvey Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6909 Harvey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6909 Harvey Lane offers parking.
Does 6909 Harvey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6909 Harvey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6909 Harvey Lane have a pool?
No, 6909 Harvey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6909 Harvey Lane have accessible units?
No, 6909 Harvey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6909 Harvey Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6909 Harvey Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District