6908 Council Drive

Well maintained one story, 4 bedrooms 2 baths property in the heart of Plano. Near to all the new development at Legacy West. Highly desired exemplary Plano West schools; also conveniently located close to shopping, dinning and major highways. Wood floors in all common areas and tile in the dine-in kitchen. It comes complete with a bonus backyard shed wired for electricity, perfect for extra storage or work room,. Excellent neighborhood and enough space for the entire family, don't miss out!