Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious one story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a pool in the heart of Plano. Home has been recently updated with newly granite countertops & backsplash in the kitchen; glass cooktop and much more. Excellent schools. Beautiful pool in the back for your entertaining. Pool maintenance is included in the lease price, as well as washer and dryer. Easy access to major highways, shopping, restaurant and park.A Must See.