Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:04 AM

6901 Cannon Falls Drive

6901 Cannon Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6901 Cannon Falls Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Best of class in Kings Ridge Plano! Look closely @ top quality finishes throughout this fabulous 4 br Oakley custom home w 3.5ba, 3ga, study+media. Handscraped hardwoods at entry, dining & 2nd fl landing. Chef's kitchen equipped w a full pkg of ss Viking appliances incl a comm'l grade, 6-burner gas cooktop w vent hood, dbl oven, dishwasher & built-in microwave. 1st fl master br w dbl door access to private back patio while master ba incl sep vanities + his & her master closets. 2nd fl study has french doors+walk out balcony! Sound proof walls in media room. Solid wd doors. Upgraded cast iron rails. Insul garage door, new pier & beam d-way, custom landscaping & stonework. Class-4 StormMaster Slate roof!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6901 Cannon Falls Drive have any available units?
6901 Cannon Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6901 Cannon Falls Drive have?
Some of 6901 Cannon Falls Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6901 Cannon Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6901 Cannon Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6901 Cannon Falls Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6901 Cannon Falls Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6901 Cannon Falls Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6901 Cannon Falls Drive offers parking.
Does 6901 Cannon Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6901 Cannon Falls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6901 Cannon Falls Drive have a pool?
No, 6901 Cannon Falls Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6901 Cannon Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 6901 Cannon Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6901 Cannon Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6901 Cannon Falls Drive has units with dishwashers.

