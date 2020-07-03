6901 Cannon Falls Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Best of class in Kings Ridge Plano! Look closely @ top quality finishes throughout this fabulous 4 br Oakley custom home w 3.5ba, 3ga, study+media. Handscraped hardwoods at entry, dining & 2nd fl landing. Chef's kitchen equipped w a full pkg of ss Viking appliances incl a comm'l grade, 6-burner gas cooktop w vent hood, dbl oven, dishwasher & built-in microwave. 1st fl master br w dbl door access to private back patio while master ba incl sep vanities + his & her master closets. 2nd fl study has french doors+walk out balcony! Sound proof walls in media room. Solid wd doors. Upgraded cast iron rails. Insul garage door, new pier & beam d-way, custom landscaping & stonework. Class-4 StormMaster Slate roof!!