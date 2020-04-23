6901 Aimpoint Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Impressive 2 story thoroughly updated home in great Plano location! Many contemporary touches inside including neutral tones, raised foyer, formal living room, formal dining room with wet bar, wood floors, Ring door bell & more! Family room features built-in entertainment center & cozy gas log fireplace. Flows to the breakfast area & kitchen with gorgeous granite counters, island, KitchenAid appliances: gas cooktop, gas oven, microwave & dishwasher! Lots of storage & cabinet space plus planning desk. Up are 3 large guest beds plus Master suite with updated bath: extra large shower, double vanities, two closets! Relax all year round on the covered stone patio; great place for morning coffee! Easy drive to 75.