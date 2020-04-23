All apartments in Plano
Location

6901 Aimpoint Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Impressive 2 story thoroughly updated home in great Plano location! Many contemporary touches inside including neutral tones, raised foyer, formal living room, formal dining room with wet bar, wood floors, Ring door bell & more! Family room features built-in entertainment center & cozy gas log fireplace. Flows to the breakfast area & kitchen with gorgeous granite counters, island, KitchenAid appliances: gas cooktop, gas oven, microwave & dishwasher! Lots of storage & cabinet space plus planning desk. Up are 3 large guest beds plus Master suite with updated bath: extra large shower, double vanities, two closets! Relax all year round on the covered stone patio; great place for morning coffee! Easy drive to 75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6901 Aimpoint Drive have any available units?
6901 Aimpoint Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6901 Aimpoint Drive have?
Some of 6901 Aimpoint Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6901 Aimpoint Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6901 Aimpoint Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6901 Aimpoint Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6901 Aimpoint Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6901 Aimpoint Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6901 Aimpoint Drive offers parking.
Does 6901 Aimpoint Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6901 Aimpoint Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6901 Aimpoint Drive have a pool?
No, 6901 Aimpoint Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6901 Aimpoint Drive have accessible units?
No, 6901 Aimpoint Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6901 Aimpoint Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6901 Aimpoint Drive has units with dishwashers.

