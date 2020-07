Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning One story corner lot home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, spacious and open layout features Hand-scraped hardwood flooring in formals, Master bedroom, and closet and one bedroom-office, ceramic tile in rest of areas. Updated kitchen with SS appliances, granite counter, and breakfast area. The large second living is with a view of the back yard. Super clean and move-in ready. Pet case by case