6812 Francesca Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage media room

Lifestyle & convenience are EVERYTHING & in Normandy Estates, luxury & location are never compromised! Gorgeous, ready-to-move in today villa offers 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath & a oversized 2 car garage. Huge master down w- big walk-in closet. Large secondary bedrooms w- walk-in closets and ensuite baths. Pre-wired media room could also easily be 4th bedroom. French doors to darling, low-maintenance backyard w- extended stamped concrete patio & synthetic PreGra bermuda grass. Neighborhood features 75 acres of tree-lined creeks, beautiful lake & fountain, nature trails, park settings, amazing amenity center, private fitness facility, swimming pool, park & more! Minutes from Tollway, Legacy West & Billion $ Corridor!