6812 Francesca Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6812 Francesca Lane

6812 Francesca Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6812 Francesca Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Lifestyle & convenience are EVERYTHING & in Normandy Estates, luxury & location are never compromised! Gorgeous, ready-to-move in today villa offers 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath & a oversized 2 car garage. Huge master down w- big walk-in closet. Large secondary bedrooms w- walk-in closets and ensuite baths. Pre-wired media room could also easily be 4th bedroom. French doors to darling, low-maintenance backyard w- extended stamped concrete patio & synthetic PreGra bermuda grass. Neighborhood features 75 acres of tree-lined creeks, beautiful lake & fountain, nature trails, park settings, amazing amenity center, private fitness facility, swimming pool, park & more! Minutes from Tollway, Legacy West & Billion $ Corridor!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6812 Francesca Lane have any available units?
6812 Francesca Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6812 Francesca Lane have?
Some of 6812 Francesca Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6812 Francesca Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6812 Francesca Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6812 Francesca Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6812 Francesca Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6812 Francesca Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6812 Francesca Lane offers parking.
Does 6812 Francesca Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6812 Francesca Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6812 Francesca Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6812 Francesca Lane has a pool.
Does 6812 Francesca Lane have accessible units?
No, 6812 Francesca Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6812 Francesca Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6812 Francesca Lane has units with dishwashers.

