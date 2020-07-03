6805 Hickory Creek

Spacious and open; vaulted ceiling; sprinkler system; SS appliance; kitchen granite countertop and island; custom light features. non-refundable application fee of $40 is required but may be waived if 2 months security deposit is paid: lower credit scores or no credit in file may require 2 months rent for security deposits. just bring the application and we will do the lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
