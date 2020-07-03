All apartments in Plano
Last updated February 14 2020 at 10:19 PM

6805 Hickory Creek

6805 Hickory Creek · No Longer Available
Location

6805 Hickory Creek, Plano, TX 75023
Creekdale

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and open; vaulted ceiling; sprinkler system; SS appliance; kitchen granite countertop and island; custom light features. non-refundable application fee of $40 is required but may be waived if 2 months security deposit is paid: lower credit scores or no credit in file may require 2 months rent for security deposits. just bring the application and we will do the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6805 Hickory Creek have any available units?
6805 Hickory Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6805 Hickory Creek have?
Some of 6805 Hickory Creek's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6805 Hickory Creek currently offering any rent specials?
6805 Hickory Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6805 Hickory Creek pet-friendly?
No, 6805 Hickory Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6805 Hickory Creek offer parking?
Yes, 6805 Hickory Creek offers parking.
Does 6805 Hickory Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6805 Hickory Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6805 Hickory Creek have a pool?
No, 6805 Hickory Creek does not have a pool.
Does 6805 Hickory Creek have accessible units?
No, 6805 Hickory Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 6805 Hickory Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6805 Hickory Creek has units with dishwashers.

