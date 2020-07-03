All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 11 2020 at 12:31 PM

6801 Carrington Drive

6801 Carrington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6801 Carrington Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to this Beautiful Bright Home in Plano ISD. House boasts 2 story ceiling in formal living and dining areas. Tile in formal living and dining.Carpet in bedrooms. Bright open Kitchen facing family room with fireplace. Good size bedrooms upstairs with walk in closets. Separate utility room. Decent backyard. Located in a nice quiet neighborhood of Plano with close by highways and amenities. Pets are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6801 Carrington Drive have any available units?
6801 Carrington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6801 Carrington Drive have?
Some of 6801 Carrington Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6801 Carrington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6801 Carrington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6801 Carrington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6801 Carrington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6801 Carrington Drive offer parking?
No, 6801 Carrington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6801 Carrington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6801 Carrington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6801 Carrington Drive have a pool?
No, 6801 Carrington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6801 Carrington Drive have accessible units?
No, 6801 Carrington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6801 Carrington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6801 Carrington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

