6801 Carrington Drive

Welcome to this Beautiful Bright Home in Plano ISD. House boasts 2 story ceiling in formal living and dining areas. Tile in formal living and dining.Carpet in bedrooms. Bright open Kitchen facing family room with fireplace. Good size bedrooms upstairs with walk in closets. Separate utility room. Decent backyard. Located in a nice quiet neighborhood of Plano with close by highways and amenities. Pets are welcome.