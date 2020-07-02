All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6800 Burr Oak Drive

6800 Burr Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6800 Burr Oak Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Freshly renovated. New Laminate flooring in all rooms and freshly painted fence. Sidings were painted last year. upgraded faucets, kitchen appliances. Good community and beautiful environment, backing To Creek.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6800 Burr Oak Drive have any available units?
6800 Burr Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6800 Burr Oak Drive have?
Some of 6800 Burr Oak Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6800 Burr Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6800 Burr Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6800 Burr Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6800 Burr Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6800 Burr Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6800 Burr Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 6800 Burr Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6800 Burr Oak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6800 Burr Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 6800 Burr Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6800 Burr Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 6800 Burr Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6800 Burr Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6800 Burr Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

