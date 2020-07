Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Plano ISD, 4 bedroom that backs up to the Greenbelt. Gourmet kitchen with tile floor and island. Large eat in kitchen area and buffet. Wood laminate flooring downstairs with 2 story ceilings in formal living and dining. Master bath has tile, walk-in closets and sitting area. Double sinks and French doors to master bath. Family room has fireplace. All new carpet in the stairway and in the stairway landings. Fresh paint throughout. Huge backyard to enjoy. Wont last long!!