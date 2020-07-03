All apartments in Plano
Last updated January 14 2020

6644 Rutherford Road

6644 Rutherford Drive
Location

6644 Rutherford Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Location! Location! Location! Beautiful LIKE NEW Townhome w-soaring entrance & neutral paint. Many upgrades to include; Stainless Steel appliances, glass tiled back-splash, rich hardwood floors, 42 inch maple cabinetry, granite counter tops! Ideal open flowing floor plan. Front two car garage. Great backyard features an open patio and is surrounded by a private wooden fence! R38 insulation, 16 seer HVAC & low E windows. Other included items: structural insurance, HOA fees, lawn care, & fully functional alarm system. EXCELLENT Townhome in a great Plano location! Refrigerator included! 3 BR's plus a study or playroom up. A MUST SEE AND MOVE IN READY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6644 Rutherford Road have any available units?
6644 Rutherford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6644 Rutherford Road have?
Some of 6644 Rutherford Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6644 Rutherford Road currently offering any rent specials?
6644 Rutherford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6644 Rutherford Road pet-friendly?
No, 6644 Rutherford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6644 Rutherford Road offer parking?
Yes, 6644 Rutherford Road offers parking.
Does 6644 Rutherford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6644 Rutherford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6644 Rutherford Road have a pool?
No, 6644 Rutherford Road does not have a pool.
Does 6644 Rutherford Road have accessible units?
No, 6644 Rutherford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6644 Rutherford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6644 Rutherford Road has units with dishwashers.

