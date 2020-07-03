6644 Rutherford Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Location! Location! Location! Beautiful LIKE NEW Townhome w-soaring entrance & neutral paint. Many upgrades to include; Stainless Steel appliances, glass tiled back-splash, rich hardwood floors, 42 inch maple cabinetry, granite counter tops! Ideal open flowing floor plan. Front two car garage. Great backyard features an open patio and is surrounded by a private wooden fence! R38 insulation, 16 seer HVAC & low E windows. Other included items: structural insurance, HOA fees, lawn care, & fully functional alarm system. EXCELLENT Townhome in a great Plano location! Refrigerator included! 3 BR's plus a study or playroom up. A MUST SEE AND MOVE IN READY!