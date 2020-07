Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful, clean and neat townhome. Engineered hardwood floors in first floor, carpet in second floor. Two bedrooms, second living area or gameroom upstairs. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Unusually large backyard for a townhome. Very close to community swimming pool and green area. Easy access to Central Expressway and DART station. Pets considered in a case by case basis.