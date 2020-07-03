All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:20 AM

6549 Riveredge Drive

6549 Riveredge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6549 Riveredge Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Plano ISD And Lewisville ISD. Located on a quiet cul de sac, this gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2.1 bathroom features flooring, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, a dry bar, Media room, Study. Spacious game room, huge master closet and an upstairs media room perfect for entertaining. The kitchen includes stainless appliances & Fridge and a gas cooktop. This home can pertain to either Plano ISD or LISD schools! Don't miss out on this home equipped with everything you want and more. Home is nestled in the desired Shoal Creek Villas community. HOA maintains the front lawn, walking distance to the pool, and includes an exercise room. THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6549 Riveredge Drive have any available units?
6549 Riveredge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6549 Riveredge Drive have?
Some of 6549 Riveredge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6549 Riveredge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6549 Riveredge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6549 Riveredge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6549 Riveredge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6549 Riveredge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6549 Riveredge Drive offers parking.
Does 6549 Riveredge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6549 Riveredge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6549 Riveredge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6549 Riveredge Drive has a pool.
Does 6549 Riveredge Drive have accessible units?
No, 6549 Riveredge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6549 Riveredge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6549 Riveredge Drive has units with dishwashers.

