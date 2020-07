Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous One Story Home in Hunters Creek Estates,Face to the Park. Features with the Open Floor Plan , High Ceiling, Wood Floor Installed Throughout,Granite Counter Top and Under Mount Sink also have an extended backyard canopy . Walking Distance to New City of Plano Recreation Water Park. Excellent Plano ISD. Easy Access to Major Highways and Shopping Centers. Great Value! Don't Miss This One!