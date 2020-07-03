6529 Ute Court

Amenities

Come check out this beautiful open concept floor plan with modern updates and color schemes. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas with new laminate wood floors, carpet in all the bedrooms and new tile in the bathrooms on the floor and shower areas. Kitchen has granite counter tops, ceramic back splash with builtin decorative shelving. From the second living area your double doors open up to a serene back yard with a storage shed. Located in West Plano on the street with a quite cul-de-sac! Neighborhood has a nearby park and walking trails. Rent is FIRM at 1800.00 no LESS