6529 Ute Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6529 Ute Court

Location

6529 Ute Court, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
Come check out this beautiful open concept floor plan with modern updates and color schemes. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas with new laminate wood floors, carpet in all the bedrooms and new tile in the bathrooms on the floor and shower areas. Kitchen has granite counter tops, ceramic back splash with builtin decorative shelving. From the second living area your double doors open up to a serene back yard with a storage shed. Located in West Plano on the street with a quite cul-de-sac! Neighborhood has a nearby park and walking trails. Rent is FIRM at 1800.00 no LESS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6529 Ute Court have any available units?
6529 Ute Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6529 Ute Court have?
Some of 6529 Ute Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6529 Ute Court currently offering any rent specials?
6529 Ute Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6529 Ute Court pet-friendly?
No, 6529 Ute Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6529 Ute Court offer parking?
No, 6529 Ute Court does not offer parking.
Does 6529 Ute Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6529 Ute Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6529 Ute Court have a pool?
No, 6529 Ute Court does not have a pool.
Does 6529 Ute Court have accessible units?
No, 6529 Ute Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6529 Ute Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6529 Ute Court has units with dishwashers.

