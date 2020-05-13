All apartments in Plano
6529 Abrams Drive

Location

6529 Abrams Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Nice single family home Ideally located Plano home in quiet neighborhood with convenient access to shops, restaurants & Hwy 75. It contains 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Open Floor Plan, Hardwood floors, curved stairs with wrought iron railings, Kitchen has Granite Counters, gas Cooktop, butlers pantry. Big Master Bed. 2nd Bed room or study Down w built in shelves . Large Game room upstairs with Media Room w Storage plus 4 bed rooms upstairs with 2 full bathrooms. Close to hi way 75 and Oak Point Park. Great Community amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6529 Abrams Drive have any available units?
6529 Abrams Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6529 Abrams Drive have?
Some of 6529 Abrams Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6529 Abrams Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6529 Abrams Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6529 Abrams Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6529 Abrams Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6529 Abrams Drive offer parking?
No, 6529 Abrams Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6529 Abrams Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6529 Abrams Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6529 Abrams Drive have a pool?
No, 6529 Abrams Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6529 Abrams Drive have accessible units?
No, 6529 Abrams Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6529 Abrams Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6529 Abrams Drive has units with dishwashers.

