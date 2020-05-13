6529 Abrams Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace game room media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities game room media room

Nice single family home Ideally located Plano home in quiet neighborhood with convenient access to shops, restaurants & Hwy 75. It contains 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Open Floor Plan, Hardwood floors, curved stairs with wrought iron railings, Kitchen has Granite Counters, gas Cooktop, butlers pantry. Big Master Bed. 2nd Bed room or study Down w built in shelves . Large Game room upstairs with Media Room w Storage plus 4 bed rooms upstairs with 2 full bathrooms. Close to hi way 75 and Oak Point Park. Great Community amenities.