6529 Abrams Drive

Amenities
Nice single family home Ideally located Plano home in quiet neighborhood with convenient access to shops, restaurants & Hwy 75. It contains 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Open Floor Plan, Hardwood floors, curved stairs with wrought iron railings, Kitchen has Granite Counters, gas Cooktop, butlers pantry. Big Master Bed. 2nd Bed room or study Down w built in shelves . Large Game room upstairs with Media Room w Storage plus 4 bed rooms upstairs with 2 full bathrooms. Close to hi way 75 and Oak Point Park. Great Community amenities.