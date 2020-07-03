All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 20 2020 at 11:03 PM

6525 Caddo Court

6525 Caddo Court · No Longer Available
Location

6525 Caddo Court, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
game room
parking
garage
Welcome home to this FOUR bedroom home ready for a new tenant!!! This home features an enclosed garage which could serve as a second master or a HUGE living or game room. Laminate flooring, granite countertops and more!!! Carport attached for covered parking. Very desirable location and just minutes from schools, shopping and dining! Schedule your private showing today!!! Landlord will only consider a minimum of 2 year lease at this time. No Section 8. ***3.20.20*** Multiple applications received. Please contact LA with any questions prior to showing***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6525 Caddo Court have any available units?
6525 Caddo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6525 Caddo Court have?
Some of 6525 Caddo Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6525 Caddo Court currently offering any rent specials?
6525 Caddo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6525 Caddo Court pet-friendly?
No, 6525 Caddo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6525 Caddo Court offer parking?
Yes, 6525 Caddo Court offers parking.
Does 6525 Caddo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6525 Caddo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6525 Caddo Court have a pool?
No, 6525 Caddo Court does not have a pool.
Does 6525 Caddo Court have accessible units?
No, 6525 Caddo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6525 Caddo Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6525 Caddo Court has units with dishwashers.

