Last updated May 17 2019 at 6:01 AM

6509 Federal Hall Street

6509 Federal Hall St · No Longer Available
Location

6509 Federal Hall St, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Pristine & Immaculate town home with a great location in PLANO!! Wonderful community amenities including pool, park, basketball courts, parks & more! Enjoy care free maintenance living! Wonderful Living room is great for entertaining! Open floor plan inside with fresh paint! Gorgeous Kitchen has an abundance of cabinets and counter-space, huge pantry plus stainless steel appliances! Sunny eat in Breakfast Nook! The staircase leads up to a loft area, sprawling master suite w-an attached bath plus two additional guest bedrooms and a second full bath! Great sized fenced in backyard offers an open patio that is perfect for your BBQ grill! Two car garage! Just minutes to highway 75, shopping + dining venues!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6509 Federal Hall Street have any available units?
6509 Federal Hall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6509 Federal Hall Street have?
Some of 6509 Federal Hall Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6509 Federal Hall Street currently offering any rent specials?
6509 Federal Hall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6509 Federal Hall Street pet-friendly?
No, 6509 Federal Hall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6509 Federal Hall Street offer parking?
Yes, 6509 Federal Hall Street offers parking.
Does 6509 Federal Hall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6509 Federal Hall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6509 Federal Hall Street have a pool?
Yes, 6509 Federal Hall Street has a pool.
Does 6509 Federal Hall Street have accessible units?
No, 6509 Federal Hall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6509 Federal Hall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6509 Federal Hall Street has units with dishwashers.

