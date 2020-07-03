6509 Federal Hall Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage

Pristine & Immaculate town home with a great location in PLANO!! Wonderful community amenities including pool, park, basketball courts, parks & more! Enjoy care free maintenance living! Wonderful Living room is great for entertaining! Open floor plan inside with fresh paint! Gorgeous Kitchen has an abundance of cabinets and counter-space, huge pantry plus stainless steel appliances! Sunny eat in Breakfast Nook! The staircase leads up to a loft area, sprawling master suite w-an attached bath plus two additional guest bedrooms and a second full bath! Great sized fenced in backyard offers an open patio that is perfect for your BBQ grill! Two car garage! Just minutes to highway 75, shopping + dining venues!