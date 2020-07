Amenities

dishwasher new construction garage game room microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

Perfect Location, close to highways, stores and highly rated Plano ISD. This 3 bedrooms and 2.5 half bath brand new Town home offers all you need. All bedrooms are on 2nd floor, with a game room or use it as a second living room. 1st floor includes living and dining area with a modern kitchen. Next to greenbelt and walk able to many restaurants. 2 Car Garage, SS appliances, new fridge included. Owner pays HOA, tenant pays utilities & renter insurance.