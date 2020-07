Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Brand New Town home, be the FIRST one to Lease! Total of 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths - 3 bedrooms on 2nd floor Master + 2 Bedrooms, all with walk in closets, and laundry room. 1st floor - 4th bedroom with its own private bathroom, plus a separate toilet & wash room. Great location, close to highways, shopping, entertainment and Legacy West. Zoned for Plano ISD’s top ranked schools. 2 Car Garage, plus extra storage on 2nd floor, no wasted space. Don’t miss this one!