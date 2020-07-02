6412 Fort Scott Court

Amenities

Must see 1 story ranch located on OVERSIZED lot on corner of cul-de-sac. Backs up to Plano trails. 3 nice sized bedrooms, 2 bath and 2 car garage with new door and opener. Gorgeous updated kitchen with new microwave, new dishwasher and new REFRIGERATOR. 2in. faux wood blinds throughout, ceiling fans, fresh carpet, and new vinyl planking. Great closets, sprinkler, huge backyard with large covered patio. Large workshop and extra workshop space. Water softening system, 3rd pad for parking RV, boat, or teen car. Plano ISD.