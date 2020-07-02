All apartments in Plano
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:38 AM

6412 Fort Scott Court

6412 Fort Scott Court · No Longer Available
Location

6412 Fort Scott Court, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must see 1 story ranch located on OVERSIZED lot on corner of cul-de-sac. Backs up to Plano trails. 3 nice sized bedrooms, 2 bath and 2 car garage with new door and opener. Gorgeous updated kitchen with new microwave, new dishwasher and new REFRIGERATOR. 2in. faux wood blinds throughout, ceiling fans, fresh carpet, and new vinyl planking. Great closets, sprinkler, huge backyard with large covered patio. Large workshop and extra workshop space. Water softening system, 3rd pad for parking RV, boat, or teen car. Plano ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6412 Fort Scott Court have any available units?
6412 Fort Scott Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6412 Fort Scott Court have?
Some of 6412 Fort Scott Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6412 Fort Scott Court currently offering any rent specials?
6412 Fort Scott Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6412 Fort Scott Court pet-friendly?
No, 6412 Fort Scott Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6412 Fort Scott Court offer parking?
Yes, 6412 Fort Scott Court offers parking.
Does 6412 Fort Scott Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6412 Fort Scott Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6412 Fort Scott Court have a pool?
No, 6412 Fort Scott Court does not have a pool.
Does 6412 Fort Scott Court have accessible units?
No, 6412 Fort Scott Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6412 Fort Scott Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6412 Fort Scott Court has units with dishwashers.

