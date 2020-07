Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Move right into this newly renovated 4 bedrooms 2 baths home located conveniently near Plano ISD schools, parks, shopping and US 75. As you walk in through the foyer, you are invited into a bright open space with newly installed laminate and tile floors. Fresh paint throughout this beautiful home and new carpets in bedrooms. Modern galley kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and subway tile backsplash. Submit an application today!