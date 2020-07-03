6401 Stillwater Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

This corner lot jewel sits proud across the swan pond in the sought-after Kings Ridge subdivision. Enjoy the amazing spacious kitchen that boasts stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and a living and dining room in this 5 bed, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage combination. A large lot containing a backyard with sunset views that creates the perfect ambiance to enjoy the stone fire pit and a nice grilled meal under the covered wood pergola. Watch your favorite films from the comfort of the home theater. Convenient to major thoroughfares, shopping, dining, and entertainment, including TopGolf and bowling. Truly an extraordinary property for you to call home. Rent: $3,495/month. Deposit is equal to one-month rent plus a one-time $157 admin fee. Schedule a showing or apply today ! https://renterswarehouse.com/rental-property/65d222748e962f9bba890c6b87a8c81c