All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 6401 Stillwater Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6401 Stillwater Lane
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:46 AM

6401 Stillwater Lane

6401 Stillwater Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6401 Stillwater Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
This corner lot jewel sits proud across the swan pond in the sought-after Kings Ridge subdivision. Enjoy the amazing spacious kitchen that boasts stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and a living and dining room in this 5 bed, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage combination. A large lot containing a backyard with sunset views that creates the perfect ambiance to enjoy the stone fire pit and a nice grilled meal under the covered wood pergola. Watch your favorite films from the comfort of the home theater. Convenient to major thoroughfares, shopping, dining, and entertainment, including TopGolf and bowling. Truly an extraordinary property for you to call home. Rent: $3,495/month. Deposit is equal to one-month rent plus a one-time $157 admin fee. Schedule a showing or apply today ! https://renterswarehouse.com/rental-property/65d222748e962f9bba890c6b87a8c81c

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6401 Stillwater Lane have any available units?
6401 Stillwater Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6401 Stillwater Lane have?
Some of 6401 Stillwater Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6401 Stillwater Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6401 Stillwater Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6401 Stillwater Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6401 Stillwater Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6401 Stillwater Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6401 Stillwater Lane offers parking.
Does 6401 Stillwater Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6401 Stillwater Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6401 Stillwater Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6401 Stillwater Lane has a pool.
Does 6401 Stillwater Lane have accessible units?
No, 6401 Stillwater Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6401 Stillwater Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6401 Stillwater Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District