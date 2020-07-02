6336 Burbank Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

New construction townhome located in small quiet subdivision. Fantastic location close to major roads, shopping, Dallas Tollway, George Bush Turnpike and Willow Bend and Legacy West Shopping centers. Beautifully finished out with a modern flair. Bright open floorplan with high ceilings and lots of windows providing natural light. Stunning kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances including refrigerator overlooks spacious family room. Large master suite with grand bath and big walk-in closet. Bonus area up makes nice gameroom or study. Two additional nice size bedrooms. Full size utility room up for easy access to bedrooms. Two car garage. Covered patio and cozy backyard backing to green space. No Pets.