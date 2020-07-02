All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 5 2020 at 4:41 AM

6336 Burbank Way

6336 Burbank Way · No Longer Available
Location

6336 Burbank Way, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
New construction townhome located in small quiet subdivision. Fantastic location close to major roads, shopping, Dallas Tollway, George Bush Turnpike and Willow Bend and Legacy West Shopping centers. Beautifully finished out with a modern flair. Bright open floorplan with high ceilings and lots of windows providing natural light. Stunning kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances including refrigerator overlooks spacious family room. Large master suite with grand bath and big walk-in closet. Bonus area up makes nice gameroom or study. Two additional nice size bedrooms. Full size utility room up for easy access to bedrooms. Two car garage. Covered patio and cozy backyard backing to green space. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6336 Burbank Way have any available units?
6336 Burbank Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6336 Burbank Way have?
Some of 6336 Burbank Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6336 Burbank Way currently offering any rent specials?
6336 Burbank Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6336 Burbank Way pet-friendly?
No, 6336 Burbank Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6336 Burbank Way offer parking?
Yes, 6336 Burbank Way offers parking.
Does 6336 Burbank Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6336 Burbank Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6336 Burbank Way have a pool?
No, 6336 Burbank Way does not have a pool.
Does 6336 Burbank Way have accessible units?
No, 6336 Burbank Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6336 Burbank Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6336 Burbank Way has units with dishwashers.

